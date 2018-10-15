CLOSE
Annual Black Heritage Visual Exhibit Opens At Ohio Museum

(Swann Auction Galleries via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An annual Ohio art show will once again highlight black history and culture through several artistic mediums.

The fifth annual Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms exhibit opens Saturday at the Ohio History Center in Columbus.

The juried show runs through January and features 69 original paintings, quilts, sculptures and prints by visual artists of African descent from Ohio and beyond.

The exhibit is presented by the Ohio History Connection, the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center in Wilberforce and Columbus’s King Arts Complex. It’s being held in partnership with the African American Visual Artists Guild of Dayton.

Curator Rosa Rojas says the exhibit’s artwork reflects perspectives related to the African diaspora and black culture and history.

