Most people think of doing nice acts later on in life, while others start at a early age. This applies to 9 year-old Anna Patton from Columbus,Ohio, who is dedicating her time to an amazing cause. She has spent most of her playtime collecting cans and recycling them to use the cash to purchase American Dolls. Anna is donating the American Dolls to The Children Hospital who have cancer.

Her story is also on the Ellen DeGeneres “One Million Acts Of Good.” If you want to support our local native click here to vote her video !

Columbus Girl Collects American Dolls For Cancer Kids was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

