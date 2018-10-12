T.I. Rips Into Kanye West Over His Meeting With Trump [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s latest meeting with Donald Trump has left a ton of people unsettled, including his peers like T.I. who has recorded music with the rapper.

“Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics… Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather,” T.I. wrote in an Instagram post under video of Kanye’s rant in the White House.

In case you missed it, Kanye West visited the White House yesterday (October 11) to discuss a slew of things ranging from black-on-black crime to unity to make the president look good. It was the last straw for T.I., who once supported Ye.

“This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” he wrote, revealing that Kanye asked him to go to the White House with him.

“If you behaved that spinelessly in my presence, I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’ f**k outta you bro, for the people,” he said. “You’re a** kissing and bootlicking on a whole new level and I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak and inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

T.I. also warned Yeezy fans to beware because “this is a play to put him in a position he’d like to see himself in.”

“As long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world, if to do so he must lose his soul,” he added. “We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially DONE! F**k Trump and his lil’ cookie boy.”

