CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Nashville Man Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman, Biting Officer

Leave a comment

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department via WKRN)

According to WKRN.com, Marquise Haynes is accused of kicking, punching and strangling a pregnant woman; and biting an officer.

According to reports the woman being attacked knew Haynes and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

When officers located Haynes, WKRN reports that he “violently resisted, kicking and swinging at officers, striking them multiple times.”

“At one point during the assault on officers,” an arrest report states Haynes “bit an officer’s leg, tearing a chunk of his skin out and causing bleeding.”

Haynes faces several charges including assault on an officer, and is expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

arrest , Nashville , violence

2 thoughts on “Nashville Man Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman, Biting Officer

  1. D on said:

    He bite an officer and is still breathing? Wow! There’s hope for us yet. Not that i condone biting anyone, especially law enforcement. Smdh.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close