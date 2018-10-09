CLOSE
Houston’s Derrick Lewis To Fight For UFC Heayweight Title

It’s official.

Three days after going viral after his KO victory at UFC 229, Derrick Lewis has already found his next opponent: current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

The match was confirmed for UFC 230 in New York’s Madison Square Garden and “The Beast” posted the flyer on IG.

Why is Lewis a H-Town legend? Well, not only because of what the New Orleans born fighter does inside the Octagon, it’s what he also does whenever people are in need such as with Hurricane Harvey last Fall.

As far as how Lewis, the #2 ranked Heavyweight in the UFC originally got into a feud with Cormier? Well, it’s over Popeyes Chicken.

No, seriously.

