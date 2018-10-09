Houston’s Derrick Lewis To Fight For UFC Heayweight Title

It’s official.

Three days after going viral after his KO victory at UFC 229, Derrick Lewis has already found his next opponent: current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the UFC heavyweight title is a done deal for Nov. 3 on 11/3, per both sides. UFC 230 finally has its main event. First reported by @bokamotoESPN. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 9, 2018

The match was confirmed for UFC 230 in New York’s Madison Square Garden and “The Beast” posted the flyer on IG.

Why is Lewis a H-Town legend? Well, not only because of what the New Orleans born fighter does inside the Octagon, it’s what he also does whenever people are in need such as with Hurricane Harvey last Fall.

As how hilarious as Derrick Lewis post-interview was during UFC 229. This man also did save over 100 people during Hurricane Harvey. True legend. pic.twitter.com/yKm3RVgXqD — #RunItByke (@YoItsKenneth) October 7, 2018

As far as how Lewis, the #2 ranked Heavyweight in the UFC originally got into a feud with Cormier? Well, it’s over Popeyes Chicken.

No, seriously.

Never forget how this feud started: pic.twitter.com/EwoKIBbmyE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 9, 2018

