Watch Warryn & Erica Campbell Perform “All Of My Life” At Praise In The Park [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Praise Atlanta held is annual “Praise in the Park” concert this past weekend (October 6) at Lakewood Amphitheatre and it was as live as anticipated!

The 7-hour show boasted performances by Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Bebe Winans, Brian Courtney Wilson, Canton Jones, Casey J, Donnie McClurkin, Jonathan McReynolds, Koryn Hawthorne, James Fortune, Smokie Norful and more, including our very own Erica Campbell who performed her new duet with Warryn Campbell, “All Of My Life.” 

Praise in the Park 2018 [PHOTOS]

Press play up top to watch the married duo perform their new song up top, and scroll down for more video and photos from “Praise in the Park” 2018! 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

@smokienorful performs at #pitp18

A post shared by Praise 1025 (@praise1025) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

@wheresjor_dan just blessed the stage at #pitp18

A post shared by Praise 1025 (@praise1025) on

 

 

 

 

 

