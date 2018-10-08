Roland Martin: Beto O’Rourke Says Veterans Thank Him For Supporting NFL Players

Beto O’Rourke is the democratic candidate for senator in Texas, hoping to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. O’Rourke has received a lot of national attention after a video of him expressing support for NFL players right to kneel went viral. 

Cruz turned O’Rourke’s support of NFL players into a campaign ad, suggesting that he doesn’t care about veterans. O’Rourke explained to Roland Martin on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, that couldn’t be further from the truth. He serves on the Veterans Affairs Committee and works daily to make sure those who, “put their lives on the line,” are taken care of. He even says that many of the veterans he works with have told him they’re “grateful” for what he said.

O’Rourke believes that as Americans we should be able to, “peacefully and nonviolently call attention to injustice and violence” without punishment.

He also wants to set the record straight about young people. Despite some saying, “young people don’t vote,” he’s been going to college campuses and has seen the opposite.  He says, “I don’t have to convince them to vote.” And, “I don’t have to tell them the issues that are important,” because “they’re leading on them.”

