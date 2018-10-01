Roland Martin: Florida Laws Have To Change

| 10.01.18
Roland Martin talks to Judith Browne Dianis about Florida’s Advancement Project. The project is working to restore voting rights to convicted felons.

Dianis believes “if you lack Political voice, you can’t change the climate of your community.” Which is why she believes the law is in place, to prevent black people from having political voices.

The Advancement Project released a new report called Democracy Disappeared, about how Florida silences black voices.

When they are released from prison people are released to neighborhoods with “high poverty rates, high unemployment” and little opportunity.

A conviction “impacts jobs” because of you can’t vote you can’t get certain licences; like a barbers license or cosmetology license.

An amendment that will change the laws will be on the ballot in Nov, and “it will give people their voice back.”

Florida , Roland Martin , voting rights

