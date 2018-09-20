CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

J.R. Smith Releases A Children’s Book With His Brother

Leave a comment

(Jewel Smith Instagram)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith wrote a children’s book with his brother, Chris, who briefly played for the Knicks.

HoopSmiths: J.R. and Chris Learn Teamwork went on sale on Amazon on Tuesday. According to Fox 8, the book is for children with a third or fourth-grade reading level.

“J.R. and Chris both have dreams of playing in the NBA, but they quickly realize they can’t do it alone. Join these two brothers on their quest of commitment as they learn the value of teamwork and work toward achieving their ultimate goal!” the description said.

The Cavs preseason starts Oct. 2 against the Celtics at TD Garden.

Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books
28 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

children's book , J.R. Smith

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close