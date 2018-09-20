J.R. Smith Releases A Children’s Book With His Brother

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith wrote a children’s book with his brother, Chris, who briefly played for the Knicks.

HoopSmiths: J.R. and Chris Learn Teamwork went on sale on Amazon on Tuesday. According to Fox 8, the book is for children with a third or fourth-grade reading level.

“J.R. and Chris both have dreams of playing in the NBA, but they quickly realize they can’t do it alone. Join these two brothers on their quest of commitment as they learn the value of teamwork and work toward achieving their ultimate goal!” the description said.

The Cavs preseason starts Oct. 2 against the Celtics at TD Garden.

