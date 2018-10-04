11-Year-Old Rapper ‘Lay Lay’ Will Blow You Away [Video]

Alaya High, who’s stage name is Lay Lay, is the youngest female rapper ever to be signed to a record label. Hip Hop Wired reports that at only 11-years-old she’s signed to Empire Records, whose roster includes Remy Ma, Tyga and Young Dolph.

The young rapper celebrated the release of her first album, Tha Cheat Code, with an electric performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lay Lay who was born in Houston rose to fame on Instagram, and told DeGeneres she inherited her freestyle skills from her father, who is music industry veteran, Acie High.

“I watched him a lot in the studio and it inspired me to rap also,” she said. “We rap about all types of stuff. Food, pots and pans, butterflies, it don’t even matter. We just rap.”

At the end of her performance, Lay Lay got a surprise of her own when DeGeneres presented her with a special gift from Rihanna, who she named as her “all time favorite” artist.

See more of Lay Lay Below:

