Rihanna’s L.A. Home Robbed

Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills, Calif., home was robbed on the night of Sept. 25. It’s the latest burglary in a string of break-ins in the high class celebrity-packed neighborhood, reports Radar Online.

According to Radar Online, Officer Brown with LAPD said that authorities responded to the scene after “a burglary call came in at 9:30 p.m.” from her residence.

Thankfully Rihanna was not home at the time of the incident.

As Radar reported this week, Rihanna’s robbery is the latest on a strong of burglaries in the area.

Earlier in the week, another Hollywood Hills home close to George and Amal Clooney was robbed.

LAPD told Radar they are looking for “three black male suspects armed with guns who entered the home, struck a victim over the head and then fled the scene.”

It was reported that four people were tied up and held at gunpoint as thieves ransacked the residence, fleeing with jewelry and cash.

LAPD said there are no additional updates on Monday’s robbery, and have confirmed if the recent robberies are related.

