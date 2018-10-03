Ving Rhames And Wife Call It Quits, Battling Over Support And Custody

Pulp Fiction star Ving Rhames filed for separation from his wife Deborah in 2013 and now it seems they have hit a snag in their split.

The ex-couple have asked a judge to intervene and decide on custody and financial support.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rhames filed documents last week asking the court to set a trial date for their separation. There are a number of issues he wants to hash out quickly, such as child custody, child support, and spousal support, the report states.

They have two children together, son, Freedom and daughter, Reign (who just turned 18 last month). The actor is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

Rhames initially filed for separation on September 24, 2013 and listed the date of separation as April 2011.

Deborah did not file her response until 2016. She’s seeking joint legal but primary custody of the kids, along with spousal support and attorneys’ fees.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE