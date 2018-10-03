CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Ving Rhames And Wife Call It Quits, Battling Over Support And Custody

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos ) 

Pulp Fiction star Ving Rhames filed for separation from his wife Deborah in 2013 and now it seems they have hit a snag in their split.

The ex-couple have asked a judge to intervene and decide on custody and financial support.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rhames filed documents last week asking the court to set a trial date for their separation. There are a number of issues he wants to hash out quickly, such as child custody, child support, and spousal support, the report states.

They have two children together, son, Freedom and daughter, Reign (who just turned 18 last month). The actor is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

Rhames initially filed for separation on September 24, 2013 and listed the date of separation as April 2011.

Deborah did not file her response until 2016. She’s seeking joint legal but primary custody of the kids, along with spousal support and attorneys’ fees.

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
26 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

divorce , Ving Rhames

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close