Geoffrey Owens Returns To TV For A Role On Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots”

Geoffrey Owens might not be from the era of the social media, but his life was turned upside down when a photo of the actor working at Trader Joe’s showed up on the internet. People ridiculed and bullied him to the point where he had to do an interview with Good Morning America explaining his unique situation.

Well, Tyler Perry took to his story and offered him a job. The details of the job have finally surfaced and the actor will be in a recurring role season 6 of Perry’s hit OWN drama, The Haves and the Have Nots.

The The Haves and the Have Nots, which is shot in Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studios, is one of the most popular programs on OWN, and they have already written him into 11 shows.

