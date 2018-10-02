Houston Set For New Rooftop Movie Theater In Galleria To Open

Get your date nights ready.

The London-based Rooftop Cinema Club is set to debut its first social outdoor cinema in Texas. Beginning on Wednesday, the Houston venue will be open to the public, at BLVD Place in the Galleria. Here’s a list of all the films the theater is showing in November. The opening showings for films such as Dirty Dancing, Coming To America and Back To The Future are already SOLD OUT.

“Before we’ve even opened, Houston has clearly told us they are excited about the films we’ve offered and the unique viewing experience they’ll soon enjoy,” says Gerry Cottle, owner and founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “We wanted to respond in a big way for November with twice as many films, adding two screenings on the same night Thursdays through Saturdays, and introducing our new Kids Club program.”

Here are the full listings for November:

Nov. 1 – “Hocus Pocus”

Nov. 2 – “10 Things I Hate About You”

Nov. 2 – “Mean Girls”

Nov. 3 – “Beetlejuice”

Nov. 3 – “Leon the Professional”

Nov. 6 – “Pulp Fiction”

Nov. 7 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Nov. 8 – “Toy Story”

Nov. 8 – “Pretty Woman”

Nov. 9 – “The Princess Bride”

Nov. 9 – “Dirty Dancing”

Nov. 10 – “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Nov. 10 – “The Big Lebowski”

Nov. 13 – “Varsity Blues”

Nov. 14 – “The Big Chill”

Nov. 15 – “The Lion King”

Nov. 15 – “The Breakfast Club”

Nov. 16 – “The Greatest Showman”

Nov. 16 – “Grease”

Nov. 17 – “Mamma Mia!”

Nov. 17 – “Selena”

Nov. 20 – “Casablanca”

Nov. 21 – “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

Nov. 24 – “Drive”

Nov. 24 – “The Notebook”

Nov. 27 – “Top Gun”

Nov. 28 – “Fried Green Tomatoes”

Nov. 29 – “Incredibles 2”

Nov. 29 – “Clueless”

Nov. 30 – “Clue”

Nov. 30 – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Purchase your tickets for upcoming films HERE.

