Morning Minute: Dump On Trump

Originals
| 09.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Chris Paul threw major shade at Donald Trump! Trump always talks about how smart he is, but we all know that’s not true. Recently he said that China respects his “very large” brain, yeah right. If he has a large brain there’s not much in there. Chris Paul says his brain is like his hotels, “very large and vacant!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Donald Trump , Morning Minute

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close