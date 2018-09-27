Morning Minute: Dump On Trump

Chris Paul threw major shade at Donald Trump! Trump always talks about how smart he is, but we all know that’s not true. Recently he said that China respects his “very large” brain, yeah right. If he has a large brain there’s not much in there. Chris Paul says his brain is like his hotels, “very large and vacant!”

