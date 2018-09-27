Morning Minute: Dump On Trump

Chris Paul threw major shade at Donald Trump! Trump always talks about how smart he is, but we all know that’s not true. Recently he said that China respects his “very large” brain, yeah right. If he has a large brain there’s not much in there. Chris Paul says his brain is like his hotels, “very large and vacant!”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- 50 Cent Crushes Baby Mama’s Reality Tv Show Plans, Tells Her: ‘I Own Your Life’
- What? Ex-Superintendent To Get Thousands After Allegedly Making Racist Threats On Tape
- Morehouse College Student Carjacked
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: