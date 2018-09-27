CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
Home > Little Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: University of Arkansas At Pine Bluff

Leave a comment

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was established on this day in 1875. The original name of the school, Normal Branch College, has been changed twice since opening, and was originally planned to train Black teachers to work in segregated Black schools in the state.

Normal Branch College opened in a one-story shack with just seven students as part of the then-Arkansas Industrial University campus. The early days were a struggle, as some of the students, although somewhat educated, suffered slightly as their parents were just a decade freed from slavery.

In 1890, amendments made to the Morrill Land-Grant Colleges Act made it law that colleges and universities built separate institutions for Black students which led to the expansion of Normal Branch into other fields such as agriculture and other disciplines.

Arkansas Industrial University later became the University of Arkansas.

In 1927, Normal Branch split from the UAB and became Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical, and Normal University. In 1972, AM&N University rejoined the UAB system and was re-named to its current name.

Notable students of the school include Dr. Samuel L. Kountz, who performed the first successful kidney transplant between two people who were not twins. Other students include Grammy Award-winning Gospel star Smokie Norful, and prominent government official, civil rights activist and social worker, Martha S. Lewis.

PHOTO: University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Black colleges and universities , HBCU history , Little Known Black History Facts

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close