Lecrae & Eshon Burgundy Asks For Prayers After Gospel Rapper Thi’sl Tyler Was Shot Multiple Times

Family, friends, fan and gospel artists are asking for prayers after gospel rapper, Thi’sl Tyler was shot multiple times. According to The Christian Post, the incident happened in St. Louis and it was an attempted robbery. Some say that he was robbed by some of the same people he tries to preach the word of God to in his music.

Dannette Dee Dee, who claims to be Tyler’s cousin said, “Didn’t want to post until I knew he was ok and really wrapped my head around everything that happened today. My fav was shot multiples x’s last night and underwent surgery this morning.. He is expected to have a full recovery. We have to pray more for this city and all these senseless acts of violence. I thank God He spared my cuzzns life. Praying for a speedy recovery. I love you cuz Thi’sl Tyler.”

According to The Detroit Times, the city of St. Louis has one of the highest crime rates. Tyler is known as a positive role model in his community and talks a lot to the inner city youth. Tyler recently posted on social media, “I need some black males in St. Louis (Ages 21 & Up) that are willing to come work with me to mentor some men on the road to getting their lives together. Inbox me if you interested and leave your phone number. It’s only for one hour a week.”

Good to see all the support for my bro @Thisl after his shooting..take it a step further and stream his music & cash app him $FRMG — Lecrae (@lecrae) September 26, 2018

I’m hearing they tried to take one of ours last night. May our Lord cancel their attempt to take the life that He gave. We’re praying you pull through w/o any complications beloved. Lifting up you and your family @thisl //full recovery and faith filled t… https://t.co/vd9aoLbPEk pic.twitter.com/myYnfcwCkU — ESHON BURGUNDY (@eshonburgundy) September 26, 2018

Gospel artists, Lecrae & Eshon Burgundy both tweeted out prayers about Tyler and want him to have a speedy recovery. Tyler was once in jail and turned his life around by giving his life to Jesus. He is known for his Christian rap songs and we will continue to keep him in our prayers.

Lecrae & Eshon Burgundy Asks For Prayers After Gospel Rapper Thi’sl Tyler Was Shot Multiple Times was originally published on getuperica.com