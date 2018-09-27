Jonathan McReynolds Can’t Wait For You To Hear His Favorite Song ‘Try’

Jonathan McReynolds is a young gospel singer trying to figure out manhood and fame at the same time. McReynolds has been touring and soaking up all of the advice he can from older men because he feels he can never have too much good advice. “All of us in our 20’s are still just trying to figure out how to be men,” and being in the public eye adds extra stress he says.

Sept. 7 Make More Room was released and it’s a deluxe version of Make Room which was released in March. All of the songs were written at the same time they just didn’t all make it onto the original album. Oddly enough, neither his nor his manager’s favorite song was on the original album, but he’s excited for fans to hear them both. Try and God Is Good, are their favorite songs and they’re available now!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!