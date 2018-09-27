Fallen television icon Bill Cosby is in prison after being sentenced to 3 to 10 years for three charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault. He is housed at Pennsylvania’s newest and most expensive prison, the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville.

He is in a single cell unit “adjacent to the infirmary,” according to NBC News. “The 3,830-bed facility has more than 30 classrooms and offers basic education and vocational classes including computer skills, carpentry, and finances,” the report said. “The facility also has a gym, barber shop, mural arts program and a non-denominational chapel.”

His first meal was a dinner of baked meatballs with rice and gravy, whipped potatoes and green beans, NBC News also reported.

This jail sentence doesn’t sound like hard-time for a man (inmate number NN7687) who reportedly raped and drugged women for decades.

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution,” Corrections secretary John Wetzel said to NBC News. “The long-term goal is for him to be placed in the general population to receive the programming required during his incarceration.”

Cosby’s legal team have already filed an appeal — a move suggesting that they saw prison time coming. In addition, his spokespeople have passionately defended him. Andrew Wyatt, his publicist, even compared Cosby to Kavanaugh. “What is going on in Washington today with Judge Kavanaugh is part of that sex war that Judge [Steven] O’Neill and his wife are a part of,” Wyatt said outside of court on Tuesday.

Wyatt also likened Bill Cosby to Jesus, saying “They persecuted Jesus and look what happened.”

With a team like this, Cosby will be in jail for many years.

All The Details About Bill Cosby’s Life In A ‘State-Of-The Art’ Prison was originally published on newsone.com