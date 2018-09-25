CLOSE
Melyssa Ford Opens Up About Battling ‘Crushing, Malignant Depression’

( Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

Former reality TV star and model, Melyssa Ford suffered a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain after an 18-wheeler clipped her Jeep Wrangler on the Ventura Freeway in Los Angeles back in July.

Now, she’s opening up about how she’s been plagued with depression since the near-fatal car accident.

On Sunday, Ford shared an update on her condition that left her with numerous injuries and a tremendous feeling of guilt.

“I’m battling depression,” she wrote (see the post below). “Crushing, malignant depression. It was always there; it’s just been made a little worse because of the head trauma from the crash.”

I’m battling Depression. Crushing, malignant Depression. It was always there; it’s just been made a little worse because of the head trauma from the crash. There are days where simple tasks takes the effort of 40 men; mornings where I’m unhappy to wake and see the sun because it’s another day spent listlessly looking for solid meaning in life. The guilt I feel at having survived and not feeling constant gratitude is a heavy weight to bear. I’m trying to jump back into my life but it feels like there are two Me’s: Before and After the crash. And I barely know who Before Me is anymore. Trying to seek help feels like drowning in a strong current with a lifeline swinging right above your head. I say all this to say check in with your ‘strongest friend’… no one ever does.

Ford, 41, says simple tasks now take the effort of “40 men.”

“The guilt I feel at having survived and not feeling constant gratitude is a heavy weight to bear,” she added. “I’m trying to jump back into my life but it feels there’s two me’s: before and after the crash.”

Ford, who starred on the Bravo series Blood, Sweat and Heels, noted that she is attempting to seek help these days.

Read below the full update she shared with fans on Instagram:

car crash , Melyssa Ford

