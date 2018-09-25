Melyssa Ford Opens Up About Battling ‘Crushing, Malignant Depression’

Former reality TV star and model, Melyssa Ford suffered a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain after an 18-wheeler clipped her Jeep Wrangler on the Ventura Freeway in Los Angeles back in July.

Now, she’s opening up about how she’s been plagued with depression since the near-fatal car accident.

On Sunday, Ford shared an update on her condition that left her with numerous injuries and a tremendous feeling of guilt.

“I’m battling depression,” she wrote (see the post below). “Crushing, malignant depression. It was always there; it’s just been made a little worse because of the head trauma from the crash.”

Ford, 41, says simple tasks now take the effort of “40 men.”

“The guilt I feel at having survived and not feeling constant gratitude is a heavy weight to bear,” she added. “I’m trying to jump back into my life but it feels there’s two me’s: before and after the crash.”

Ford, who starred on the Bravo series Blood, Sweat and Heels, noted that she is attempting to seek help these days.

Read below the full update she shared with fans on Instagram:

