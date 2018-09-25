Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly & More To Perform At Dove Awards 2018

The Gospel Music Association has announced more performers scheduled to hit the stage at the 49th Annual Dove Awards!

Joining Big Daddy Weave, Cory Asbury, Tauren Wells, and Jason Crabb with Rascal Flatts are Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly, Natalie Grant, Newsboys and Lauren Daigle.

Aside from the contributions to music over the past year, some of this year’s performers have really interesting stories they’re coming into award season with. Kirk Franklin is producing Tori Kelly’s inspirational album due this Fall and Natalie Grant, who recently recovered from thyroid cancer, is going on a Christmas Tour with Danny Gokey – two stories that speak volumes to the award show’s “Reverent Wonder” theme.

Deemed the biggest night in Christian music, The GMA Dove Awards will air exclusively on TBN on October 21 at 8 p.m. CT. Tauren Wells leads nominations with eight.

Click here for a full list of nominees and see photos from past shows below.

