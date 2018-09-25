Huggy Lowdown: ‘Keeping Up With The Kavanaughs’

When it comes to the sexual assault allegations against him, Brett Kavanaugh has changed his story and defense several times. His latest story is that he was a virgin in high school, Huggy isn’t buying it. He was the captain of the basketball team, on the football team, rich, and a drunk, that doesn’t sound like a virgin. The story about having a calendar from high school was strange enough, this is really a reach! Huggy calls this whole situation “the new GOP reality show, keeping up with the Kavanaughs!”
