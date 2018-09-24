If Guy Were You: He Has Some Advice For Kanye

Kanye West recently got some things off his chest and he wasn’t very happy with some men talking about his wife. Nick Cannon, who Kim dated when they were in their 20’s, made a comment about Kim’s bottom and Ye felt like it was disrespectful. Guy says that you never show people your “weak spots” and now everyone knows that Kim is his weak spot. He also said that Ye should have known that he was getting into when he married Kim. She and Ray-J have a number one movie online, come on man!

