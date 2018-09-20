Prince Fans Petition Feds To Open Investigation Into His Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open a grand jury investigation into his death.

The petition to the U.S. Attorney’s Office has been signed by more than 6,000 people. One of the petition’s organizers, Nicole Welage, says more answers are needed about the rock star’s accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.

Welage told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that she doesn’t believe that Prince was a drug addict.

“He led a clean life, and he’s being completely painted as a drug overdose — another Elvis,” she told the paper. “We don’t believe that’s what happened.”

Federal, state and county investigators spent nearly two years looking into Prince’s death , but were unable to trace the source of the drug that killed him .

Prosecutors have said there is no credible evidence that will lead to federal criminal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has declined to comment on the petition.

In other Prince news, Black-ish will do a tribute show using his music during the 100 episode of their 5th season (which will be the show’s fourth episode.)According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will include classic hits like “Kiss,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and more.

Actress Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey the eldest daughter on the show and is now headlining her own show “Grown-ish” on Freeform, has a special connection to Prince. Her father, Afshin, was his photographer for years and released a well-recieved book A Private View with a collection of his photographs of the late artist, last year.

