Morning Minute: The Case Of Amber Rose’s Missing Ring

Newsletter
| 09.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Amber Rose can’t seem to find the engagement ring that she got from her ex Wiz Khalifa. There are a few places it could be, maybe she honestly just misplaced it. But, she has had a few boyfriends recently so it’s possible that one of them snatched it while she wasn’t looking. What do you think happened to it?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Amber Rose , Chris Paul , Morning Minute

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

2 thoughts on “Morning Minute: The Case Of Amber Rose’s Missing Ring

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close