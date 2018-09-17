CLOSE
Meek Mill Working On A Song About Kaepernick

According to TMZ, Meek Mill has a song in the works about the NFL’s “financial lynching” of Colin Kaepernick.

One of the lyrics is, “they won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. they lynch his bank account.”

Other lines include, “they told Kaep to stand up if you want to play for a team, and most of his teammates said the same thing.” And, “back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled. They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

The rapper allegedly spoke to Kaepernick on the phone several times while he was in prison last year. Both men pledged $10,000 to Philadelphia’s Youth Service.

Now the rapper has continued to support Kaepernick by rapping about what he’s going through. Meek says the song will appear on his upcoming album.

