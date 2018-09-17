Cardi B Says Transphobic Slur On Her Facebook Page Didn’t Come From Her

Cardi B is catching heat for atransphobic post/meme that appeared on her official Facebook page. However, the Bodak Yellow rapper says don’t blame her ’cause she didn’t put it there.

“It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page,” Cardi wrote on Tuesday. Just hours earlier, a post appeared on her page using a transphobic slur.

The meme/post that’s got a lot of people upset is a highly edited screen grab of Rolf from the show Ed, Edd n Eddy looking out of a window. A caption on the meme reads … “I hope nobody see this tr***y leave my house.” It was posted on Sunday with laughing emojis above, but has since been deleted.

Again, Cardi claims she has nothing to do with the page.

“For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account.”

The page in question appears legit — and has the official blue checkmark on it, but – according to The Blast – Cardi could be making reference to the long-standing legal battle she is in with her former manager. Cardi and Klenord "Shaft" Raphael have filed dueling lawsuits against each other. Cardi B claimed she entrusted Raphael and his companies with many aspects of her business affairs and that trust was abused. He came back with a $10 million counter-suit and both cases remain ongoing. As far as the transphobic slur, Cardi has reportedly come under fire for using it before, reports TMZ, and she has also apparently apologized for her past use of it as well.

