The US Census Bureau Is Hiring

With election season just around the corner, The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Per the website 2020Census.gov, they are hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible for a position, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen.

Working for the Census Bureau could earn you a little extra income with weekly competitive wages, authorized expenses and more. Temporary positions feature flexible hours and more. Plus, the importance of the census. It helps determine your representation in Congress as well as how money is spent for roads, schools, hospitals and more.

Apply here.

