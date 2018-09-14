CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

The US Census Bureau Is Hiring

Leave a comment

With election season just around the corner, The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Per the website 2020Census.gov, they are hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible for a position, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen.

Working for the Census Bureau could earn you a little extra income with weekly competitive wages, authorized expenses and more. Temporary positions feature flexible hours and more. Plus, the importance of the census. It helps determine your representation in Congress as well as how money is spent for roads, schools, hospitals and more.

Apply here.

The US Census Bureau Is Hiring was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close