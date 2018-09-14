CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Kenya Moore Says She Weighs Over 200 Lbs

Leave a comment

Mom-to-be Kenya Moore shared a pic of her ever-growing baby bump on Instagram, after registering at Buy Buy Baby.

“Bye bye baby! #auntlori and I got most of the baby registry done ✅ #babydaly #family #babybump #love #baby,” the reality star posted.

In another photo, captioned “oh, baby,” Moore, 47, replied to several comments from followers, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kandi Burruss.

“That baby is all the way out there now,” Burruss wrote, to which Moore replied, “@Kandi still have a few months to go and I weigh 200 lbs!!!”

View this post on Instagram

Oh baby! 🤰🏽

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

 

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
18 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Baby Daly , Kenya Moore , Pregnancy

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close