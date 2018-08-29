Kenya Moore Shares 4D Ultrasound Video Of ‘Baby Daly’ [Watch]

Ever since fans and her cast mates accused Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore of faking her pregnancy, the former beauty queen has been sharing her journey into motherhood on social media.

Moore took to Instagram recently to reveal the 4D video of her first ultrasound. She admits the clip is months old and also reveals that she sees a “high-risk specialist,” that allows her to monitor her baby closely, ebony.com reports.

“I wanted to share this 4D ultrasound we had months ago. It’s so incredible you can see #babydaly moving its little arms and legs in utero. Technology is so advanced it’s mind boggling to me!” she captioned the clip.

“We see a high risk specialist who has this type of imaging and are so blessed to have access to this modern day miracle.”

Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly, recently shared a video showing off the lovely yellow roses that he offered her.

“I’m so genuinely happy for you! You have everything people were trying to say you would never have !! BE BLESSED LOTS OF LOVE TO YOU AND YOUR NEW FAMILY,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

While another noted their disappointment that Kenya will not be featured in the season 11 of the RHOA.

“I am sad that you won’t be on #RHOA but happy that those women can’t go after you. I wish you all the best!”

