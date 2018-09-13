Black Fashion Designers You Need To Keep An Eye Out For

Black fashion designers are still a bit of a rarity in the industry, but a few have recently made a few great strides. This is not only in terms of their design, but also in terms of how many opportunities they have created for other designers. So let’s shed some light on the most notable names in fashion, which have successful broken racial barriers and brought forward beautiful innovations and ideas.

Armando Cabral

This designer is so prominent in the fashion industry that you may have actually heard his name before. If you follow the J.Crew catalog or fashion shows, then you’re probably aware of the geniuses of this Portuguese fashion designer.

Cabral has also been a model and sometimes designs shoes too. He launched his line of footwear in 2009. This line of Italian footwear features luxe materials of tough canvas and rich leather all the way to sneakers and woven derbies. This label is going to blow up any season now, and his range is already featured on Mr. Porter.

Carly Cushnie

Her perfect bone structure and gorgeous face fool most people. She isn’t a model, but is actually the co-founder of the huge women’s brand called Cushnie et Ochs.

Carly has studied from the Parsons School of Design and her skills resonate in her label’s venerable fashion houses. Her collection has this intricate sensuality to it. She has also been featured in the Forbes’ ’30 under 30’ list and her new collection is already set to be featured at the latest New York Fashion Week.

Duro Olowu

This person has been in this competitive industry since 2004 and has etched his name here. He has also made several of his pieces for one of America’s premier fashionistas, Michelle Obama!

Vogue covered Duro in 2005 as one of the most discerning and influential eyes in the fashion industry. The same year, he was crowned as ‘Designer of the Year’ in the British fashion awards.

Jeffery Banks

This designer has been able to pave a pathway for himself into designer labels such as Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. This 62-year old designer launched his designer label when he was just 25. He is one of the faces behind that brought back the 20’s and 30’s into Hollywood’s contemporary clothing lines.

The furs and accessories that this designer has tailored for boys and men are said to be so perfectly tailored and smart, that even women can’t resist wearing them! He still continues to design clothes for millions of people around the world who have a distinguished fashion sense.

With this, we conclude our list of fashion designers who have singularly made their place in the industry. We are also sure that because of them, the industry will see so many more of their apprentices and followers break racial barriers.

