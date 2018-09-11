Lil Rel Wants Obama To Run For Mayor Of Chicago, But Not Barack

Comedian Lil Rel is known for making people laugh, but he’s not joking when he says that Michelle Obama should be the Mayor of Chicago.

Rel told The Blast that he’s excited for “new energy” in The Chi now that Rahm Emanuel is not seeking a 3rd term. Rel grew up in Chicago and believes that “a lot of great changes would happen,” if Obama were Mayor.

Obama for mayor isn’t an abstract idea, she was an assistant to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley in the ’90s. And of course she gained political experience during her time in the White House.

What do you think?

