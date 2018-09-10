9-Year-Old Launches Back-To-School Business Inspired By Mother’s Book [Video]

Fourth grader Addison Captain is making headlines for her back-to-school business BrownBackpack.com, a site dedicated to selling nearly 100 products to inspire children of color.

“I’m not like the other kids who play video games and watch TV,” she says. “I like doing business work instead.“

Using the site Shopify, WKYC reports that Addison designs products by placing inspirational quotes and images from the book “Far Beyond the Treetops” on items she wants to sell.

“We make backpacks, we have books on the Web site, we have phone cases, we have pillows and many things that inspire children,” says Addison.

According to the report, Addison is able to use images from “Far Beyond the Treetops” because her mother, Stephanie, wrote and published the book herself.

“She asked me, ‘Mom, people really like the book. Can I do something with it?” says Stephanie Captain. “And I’m like, ‘What else can you do? It’s you know a book’ and she’s like, ‘I want to make things.’”

So far, the 9-year-old has made a little more than $200 in the month that Brown Backpack has been open for business online.

“Not too shabby for somebody who just up and decided that they wanted to start a business,” says Captain.

“If you want to start a business, go for it cause it’s really exciting once you do,” Addison says. “You only need a little bit of effort and you can create something big.”

Check her out the in the clip above.

