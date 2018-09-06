Black Moms Matter: Keeping Kids Healthy

Originals
| 09.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

As a parent you want what’s best for your child. Kym and Sherri are no different, they try to feed their boys healthy food to keep them big and strong. Joshua has gotten “fat free,” reduced sugar gummy bears instead of the sugar soaked regular ones. Sherri has given Jeffery the hearty steel-cut oatmeal for breakfast, he wasn’t a fan. What’s the healthiest thing you’ve given your child?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter , Healthy Kids , parenting

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close