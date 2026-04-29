Top 10 Best NFL Running Backs Of All Time
- Jim Brown dominated the league with unmatched rushing yards and touchdowns.
- Barry Sanders electrified fans with his jaw-dropping agility and elusiveness.
- Walter Payton epitomized versatility as a runner, receiver, and blocker.
Top 10 Best NFL Running Backs Of All Time
Football is more than just a game; it is a shared cultural experience that brings our community together every Sunday.
Nothing sparks that collective excitement quite like watching a running back break through the line of scrimmage, stiff-arm a defender, and sprint down the sideline.
For generations, these dynamic playmakers have provided some of the most electrifying moments in sports history.
The running back position has always been the true heartbeat of the NFL.
These athletes carry the weight of the offense on their shoulders.
To be a great running back requires more than just physical talent; it demands immense heart, resilience, and an unwavering drive to succeed.
Take a look below at the Top 10 Best NFL Running Backs Of All Time.
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1. Jim Brown
Teams: Cleveland Browns (1957–1965)
Career Stats: 12,312 rushing yards, 106 rushing TDs, 5.2 yards per carry
Achievements: 3-time NFL MVP, 8-time rushing champion, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Jim Brown is widely regarded as the greatest running back of all time. He dominated the NFL during his 9-year career, leading the league in rushing yards 8 times. Known for his combination of power, speed, and vision, Brown averaged over 100 rushing yards per game, a feat unmatched in NFL history.
2. Barry Sanders
Teams: Detroit Lions (1989–1998)
Career Stats: 15,269 rushing yards, 99 rushing TDs, 5.0 yards per carry
Achievements: 1997 NFL MVP, 4-time rushing champion, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Sanders was a human highlight reel, known for his jaw-dropping agility and ability to make defenders miss. Despite retiring early at age 30, he ranks 4th in all-time rushing yards. His electrifying style made him one of the most exciting players to watch.
3. Walter Payton
Teams: Chicago Bears (1975–1987)
Career Stats: 16,726 rushing yards, 110 rushing TDs, 21,803 all-purpose yards
Achievements: 1977 NFL MVP, Super Bowl XX champion, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Nicknamed “Sweetness,” Payton was the epitome of versatility. He could run, catch, block, and even throw touchdowns. Known for his durability and work ethic, Payton retired as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher and remains a symbol of excellence.
4. Emmitt Smith
Teams: Dallas Cowboys (1990–2002), Arizona Cardinals (2003–2004)
Career Stats: 18,355 rushing yards, 164 rushing TDs, 21,579 all-purpose yards
Achievements: 3-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl XXVIII MVP, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Smith is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher and touchdown scorer. While not the flashiest player, his consistency, durability, and ability to perform in big games made him a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ dynasty in the 1990s.
5. LaDainian Tomlinson
Teams: San Diego Chargers (2001–2009), New York Jets (2010–2011)
Career Stats: 13,684 rushing yards, 145 rushing TDs, 4,772 receiving yards
Achievements: 2006 NFL MVP, 5-time Pro Bowler, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: LT was a touchdown machine, holding the single-season rushing touchdown record (28). A dual-threat back, he excelled as both a runner and receiver, making him one of the most complete backs in NFL history.
6. Eric Dickerson
Teams: Los Angeles Rams (1983–1987), Indianapolis Colts (1987–1991), others
Career Stats: 13,259 rushing yards, 90 rushing TDs
Achievements: 4-time rushing champion, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Dickerson’s upright running style and blazing speed made him a nightmare for defenses. He still holds the single-season rushing record (2,105 yards in 1984) and was one of the most dominant backs of the 1980s.
7. Adrian Peterson
Teams: Minnesota Vikings (2007–2016), others
Career Stats: 14,918 rushing yards, 120 rushing TDs
Achievements: 2012 NFL MVP, 3-time rushing champion
Summary: Peterson combined power, speed, and explosiveness like few others. His 2012 season, where he rushed for 2,097 yards after recovering from a torn ACL, is one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history.
8. Marshall Faulk
Teams: Indianapolis Colts (1994–1998), St. Louis Rams (1999–2005)
Career Stats: 12,279 rushing yards, 100 rushing TDs, 6,875 receiving yards
Achievements: Super Bowl XXXIV champion, 2000 NFL MVP, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Faulk revolutionized the running back position as a dual-threat weapon. As the centerpiece of “The Greatest Show on Turf,” he was equally dangerous as a runner and receiver, redefining what it meant to be a complete back.
9. Earl Campbell
Teams: Houston Oilers (1978–1984), New Orleans Saints (1984–1985)
Career Stats: 9,407 rushing yards, 74 rushing TDs
Achievements: 1979 NFL MVP, 3-time rushing champion, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Known as “The Tyler Rose,” Campbell was a bruising runner who punished defenders with his physical style. He led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns multiple times, embodying power football.
10. O.J. Simpson
Teams: Buffalo Bills (1969–1977), San Francisco 49ers (1978–1979)
Career Stats: 11,236 rushing yards, 61 rushing TDs
Achievements: 1973 NFL MVP, 4-time rushing champion, Hall of Fame inductee
Summary: Simpson was the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season (in just 14 games). His blend of speed and vision made him one of the most dynamic players of his era.
5 Honorable Mentions
Tony Dorsett (pictured) – Dorsett was a home-run threat every time he touched the ball. His 99-yard touchdown run is one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.
Gale Sayers – Despite a short career due to injuries, Sayers’ agility and explosiveness made him a legend. He once scored 6 touchdowns in a single game, showcasing his incredible talent.
Thurman Thomas – Thomas was the engine behind the Bills’ four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. A versatile back, he excelled in both rushing and receiving.
Curtis Martin – Known for his consistency and durability, Martin quietly became one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, earning a Hall of Fame spot.
Jerome Bettis – “The Bus” was a powerful runner who excelled in short-yardage situations. He capped his career with a Super Bowl win, solidifying his legacy.
Top 10 Best NFL Running Backs Of All Time was originally published on 1075thefan.com