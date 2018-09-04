Morning Minute: Nike Just Did It

Chris Paul has done it again, and this time it’s all about Nike. Colin Kaepernick is the face of the 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign and we love it! But, not everyone is happy about it, Nike actually lost a few customers. Chris Paul raps about all the love and hate that they’re getting.
