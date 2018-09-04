It’s Never Too Late To Get In Shape – Find Out How To Get Started

Age ain’t nothing but a number and that includes those who are trying to get in shape. Fitness trainer to the Obamas, Cornell McClellan says you can start from where you are and go from there. If you’ve seen the viral video of a morbidly obese man working out at high intensity or the video of a woman working out from a chair, you can do it, too. Here’s what you need to know to take that first step.

IF YOU’VE BEEN OUT OF SHAPE FOR A WHILE OR HAVE FALLEN OFF THE WAGON, WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO START?

Get a physical first to make sure that it is safe to get back into a fitness routine. Walking and even some strength training is a great start, but always start slow. Give your body a chance to acclimate; don’t just jump into boot camp.

IS IT EVER TOO LATE FOR A WOMAN TO GET MICHELLE OBAMA ARMS? WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO DO IT?

It is never too late. Be prepared to make life changes; in terms of both activity and eating. This is about lifestyle changes not quick fixes.

WHEN IT COMES TO CHANGING YOUR BODY, IS DIET OR EXERCISE MORE IMPORTANT?

Diet and exercise are like air and water; they are equally important.

WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOUR KNEES OR BACK HURT WHEN YOU WORK OUT?

If you have been examined by a physician and know what your dos and don’ts are; stay away from those particular movements that give you pain. You do not want to work through pain. There are modifications that you can do that can keep you from pain.

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON A PLANT-BASED, MEATLESS DIET?

I have been on a plant-based meatless diet for over 25 years. I think it is great and how we were created to eat.

HOW CAN YOU CURB CRAVINGS FOR UNHEALTHY FOOD?

Eat on schedule; every 2.5 to 3 hours. Plan balanced meals and snacks and eat only what you planned. Always have a water bottle with you so that you stay hydrated.

IF YOU HAVE LIMITED TIME IN YOUR SCHEDULE, DO YOU SUGGEST WEIGHT TRAINING OR CARDIO EXERCISE?

Weight training but add in calisthenics so you get some cardio.

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON PEOPLE WHO TRY THE LATEST DIET TREND AND LOSE WEIGHT TOO FAST? ISN’T THAT HARMFUL TO YOUR BODY?

I believe in a lifestyle change not quick fixes.

FOR THOSE WHO MAY WORK LONG OR UNUSUAL HOURS, WHAT ARE SOME AT-HOME EXERCISES TO ACHIEVE RESULTS?

There is a long list including jumping jacks, pushups, burpees, wall sits… but it is not just the exercise. The repetition, combination of exercises and the form are all important too. Join us for The Immortal Body Workout. This online class is easily accessible anytime and anywhere. You will learn a variety of exercise and combinations of exercises to achieve results.

WHAT VITAMINS SHOULD WE TAKE DAILY AS WE GET OLDER?

What is recommended by your physician.

WHAT SHOULD WE EAT BEFORE AND AFTER A WORK OUT?

Depends on what time of day and what you are doing. For example, if it is the first thing in the morning and you are only doing cardio, you can not eat and just drink fluid. If it is the first thing in the morning and you are strength training, you should have carbs and protein.

Certified fitness consultant and personal trainer Cornell McClellan has been a personal trainer to the Obama family for more than two decades. He’s credited as the creator of Michelle Obama’s toned, muscular arms. Mcclellan is the owner of Naturally Fit, a training and wellness company with a mission is to show how fitness can be achieved through a holistic approach that enhances the mind, strengthens the body and nurtures the spirit.

