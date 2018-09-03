Tom Joyner TV
ManCode Aims To Get Under-Served Black Males Into Tech [WATCH]

Actor Omar Gooding sits down with Microsoft’s Leo Ortiz, Senior Regional Manager; Rashid Farrell, Sr. HR Director; and Alfred Ojukwu, Tech Director, discuss their ManCode program and how it helps the level the playing field for under-served African American males.

PART 1

 

 

PART 2 

 

 

Blacks In STEM , microsoft , Omar Gooding , STEM

