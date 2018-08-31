Highlights Of The Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (So Far)

Aretha Franklin was laid to rest today in an epic, hours-long funeral that featured dynamic speakers and soul-stirring performances. It was a fitting end to the reign of the Queen of Soul who was known both for her civil rights activism and her amazing voice and legendary career.
Only Aretha Franklin could have a funeral that was at times a Sunday Black Baptist Church service, a revival, a concert, a tribute, a history lesson, a call to arms and family reunion and have it broadcast live to a global audience. (As of this posting, it’s still going on, so we will update throughout.)
Here are some of the highlights from the service.
Cicely Tyson
The Oratory Generation. #HushYourMouth #NeverForget 👑✊🏾❤️ #QueenCicely #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/ny7zlsbye8
— VintageBlackGlamour (@VintageBlkGlam) August 31, 2018
Clark Sisters
WATCH: The Clark Sisters honor Aretha Franklin with a performance of Is My Living In Vain, bringing all attendees to their feet. https://t.co/GLM9ZPOFRm pic.twitter.com/W4KQ3O84Q5
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 31, 2018
Shirley Caesar
“Aretha [Franklin] lived good life and I thank God that she did not die in disgrace.” – Pastor Shirley Caesar https://t.co/7n4mAcfdkn pic.twitter.com/E6RFq0ohTa
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 31, 2018
Fantasia
WHEW, you all know Fantasia is about to shut it down. I can’t. pic.twitter.com/UvooBTQ3dD
— Eric Perry (@actingeric) August 31, 2018
NC SHOWING UP AND SHOWING OUT FOR ARETHA FRANKLIN!!!!!! PASTOR SHIRLEY CAESAR, DR. WILLIAM J. BARBER, AND FANTASIA!!!!!!!!! #ArethaFranklin #ArethaFrankinFuneral #ArethaHomegoing #BETRemembersAretha pic.twitter.com/W3xESU9WTp
— Marcus (@marcusuntrell) August 31, 2018
Rev. Jesse Jackson makes a call for action to vote during Aretha Franklin eulogy: “There was long lines at the museum for Rosa Parks, long lines for Aretha, long lines today. We have long lines to celebrate death, and short lines for voting.” https://t.co/qSW5iZgtqR pic.twitter.com/lJqzkrxPeB
— ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2018
Rev. Al Sharpton
“#PressPlay: Oop! #AlSharpton says he may have misspelled #Respect but #Trump better put some respeck on #ArethaFranklin’s name
Via @abcnews”- repost @TheShadeRoomm #TSR #RIPArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/kAYeg4yV9c
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 31, 2018
PHOTO: AP
