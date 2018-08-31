CLOSE
Highlights Of The Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (So Far)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Aretha Franklin was laid to rest today in an epic, hours-long funeral that featured dynamic speakers and soul-stirring performances. It was a fitting end to the reign of the Queen of Soul who was known both for her civil rights activism and her amazing voice and legendary career.

Only Aretha Franklin could have a funeral that was at times a Sunday Black Baptist Church service, a revival, a concert, a tribute, a history lesson, a call to arms and family reunion and have it broadcast live to a global audience. (As of this posting, it’s still going on, so we will update throughout.)

Here are some of the highlights from the service.

Cicely Tyson

 

 

Clark Sisters

Shirley Caesar

Fantasia

 

 

 

Rev. Al Sharpton

PHOTO: AP

