Omarosa Says She Was ‘Completely Transparent’ In ‘Unhinged’

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, famously gives an inside look at what goes on in the White House, but it also digs into her personal life.

In the book readers really get to know Omarosa as a person. Unhinged goes into her childhood and the loss of both her father and brother. “I was completely transparent,” she says. She says a lot of who she is can be attributed to the way that she grew up, “I save money because I don’t want to be poor.”

Unhinged of course gives details about what goes on inside of Trump’s White House. Russ says it confirms things that many of us already thought.

When asked if she has any tapes that she’s waiting to drop she says that she does. There is one tape in particular of Sarah Huckabee Sanders that was recorded shortly after Charlottesville, it shows how relaxed the White House was with race relations and violence.

Russ says the book is a “Must Read.”

