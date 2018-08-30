Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds Says We Need To Talk About Mental Health

Tristan “Mack” Wilds stars in Dinner For Two, a new movie about a man who “falls deep down in depression and tries to lean on alcoholism,” he says.
Wilds says the film is “a complicated love story,” and is something that everyone can relate to because, “everyone can commemorate heartbreak.”
He says that the film could serve as a conversation starter, about mental health. It’s talked about in the black community “but no one really does anything about it.”
Dinner For Two premiers on TVOne this Sunday at 7:00 ET.
