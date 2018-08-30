Morning Minute: Kanye’s Sorry Apology

08.30.18
Kanye West sort of apologized for his insane “slavery was a choice,” comment. He didn’t actually say he was sorry for making the comment, but he did apologize for hurting people’s feelings. He then said that he is still a Trump supporter. He could have just kept his mouth shut.

