Morning Minute: Kanye’s Sorry Apology

Kanye West sort of apologized for his insane “slavery was a choice,” comment. He didn’t actually say he was sorry for making the comment, but he did apologize for hurting people’s feelings. He then said that he is still a Trump supporter. He could have just kept his mouth shut.

