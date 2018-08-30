CLOSE
10-Year Old Violinist Plays Tribute To Aretha Franklin [Video]

Leah Flynn, a 10-year old violin extraordinaire, is going viral for her recent tribute performance of Natural Woman to the late Aretha Franklin.

She has performed alongside the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, at the NAACP 2016 and 2017 national conventions, The White House 2016 Christmas Holiday Tours, churches and at various galas.

Flynn aspires to inspire other children to love and appreciate music as much as she does through the organization Heart For Strings,  founded by her parents Lennox and Paula Flynn.

