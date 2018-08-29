Tori Kelly Announces Release Of Inspirational Album Produced By Kirk Franklin

via GospelGoodies.com:

Tori Kelly has returned with a new inspirational song called “Never Alone.” It’s another recent song of her featuring Kirk Franklin, who’s also producing her forthcoming inspirational album, Hiding Place, due September 14.

“I flew out to Dallas and Kirk showed me a few songs he’d written, and I fell in love with all of them,” Tori says. “Next thing you know, one song turned into us doing a whole project together. I grew up on gospel music, so the fact that a legend like Kirk Franklin would take me under his wing was just a dream come true.”

We all know Tori Kelly has a vocal range like no other, and Kirk Franklin confirmed, she’s a “monster” behind the microphone.

“A lot of artists out there will rely on Auto-Tune or studio tricks, but there’s no button you can push for emotion, and there’s no button for skill. Tori is excellent in everything she does, because she’s a real, pure artist,” he said.

Hiding Place, which was inspired by Psalm 32:7 (“You are a hiding place for me; you preserve me from trouble; you surround me with songs of deliverance”), is set to include features by Jonathan McReynolds, Lecrae and The Hamiltones.

Check out Tori Kelly’s music video for “Never Alone” below.

