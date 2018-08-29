T.I. Pleads Not Guilty To Assault; Rocks NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert With High School Band

T.I. has pleaded not guilty in the criminal case stemming from his run-in with a security guard outside his gated community in Georgia.

Tip filed the documents last week, according to The Blast. He reportedly requested that his case go to trial, believing he can win the case if a jury hears the full story.

He’s also sought to dismiss all three charges, and argues that there was no “true threat” that fits the bill to warrant prosecution.

As previously reported, T.I. was arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness but said the incident was motivated by “white cops in a very white area.” He also said he never touched the security guard.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

In the meantime, you can catch the rapper running through his greatest hits as the latest guest of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

Accompanied by high school brass and string players from the Atlanta Music Project non-profit, T.I. performed Rubber Band Man, What You Know, and his hit song with Rihanna, Live Your Life.

The Atlanta icon enhanced the sets with anecdotes from his career, including a particularly memorable moment with Diddy.

Watch the entire concert below:

