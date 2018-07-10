CLOSE
Kenya Moore: Mom-To-Be Shows Fans How ‘Baby Twirl’ Is Growing

(Photo credit: PR Photos) 

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore continues to share her pregnancy journey with fans and she recently posted a video of her latest ultrasound despite accusations that she’s faking her pregnancy.

The former beauty queen also posted a pic of her and husband Marc Daly enjoying a date night. In the picture, Kenya shows off her curves in a pink mini dress and she captioned the photo: “#DalyDateNight my hubby loves me in this color #twinning #winning #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #WeWantMooreDaly #babydaly.

Some might say that Moore’s social media activity is an attempt to save her job.

According to People Magazine, Moore conceived via in vitro fertilization, and she is a few months away from welcoming “baby twirl” – the nickname the reality star came up with based on her RHOA catchphrase.

Moore also posted a pic of herself on a scale, revealing that she is currently weighing in at 183.3 pounds.

Last month she showed a video of the moment she first saw her baby’s heartbeat. In the comments, Kenya wrote that her fans’ well wishes were so overwhelming that she felt compelled to share the heartbeat video.

She also admitted that she “cried like a baby” that “this miracle was growing” inside of her.

Moore and her husband have not yet revealed the baby’s gender.

 

Kenya and Marc tied the knot last summer in a super-private ceremony on a beach in St. Lucia, and she didn’t allow Bravo cameras to film her big day.

Moore announced her pregnancy during last season’s ‘RHOA’ reunion show.

New episodes of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will return to Bravo later this year.

