Ex-CDC Director Thomas Frieden Arrested On Sex Abuse Charge

(Photo credit: Tom Frieden Twitter)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

The New York Police Department says Thomas Frieden (FREE’-den) was arrested on Friday morning in Brooklyn.

WABC says Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. It says she reported it in July.

Frieden also is a former New York City health commissioner and is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

There’s no information on an attorney who could comment on Frieden’s behalf.

An email sent to the place where it’s believed Frieden works hasn’t received a reply.

