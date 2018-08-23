WMJShow Trending
Sneak Peek: Sharon Ann’s New Music Video For “Rise” Features Bizzle & Jonathan McReynolds! [PHOTOS]

via GospelGoodies.com:

Sharon Ann‘s working on a new music video for her song “Rise” and tapped Jonathan McReynolds, Bizzle and Golden Boi for a cameo.

Though it’s an inspirational song, it ironically reflects her rise from singing background for Tye Tribbett, Fred Hammond and more, to going solo and writing her own music.

“Don’t let ignorance, hate, drama, or negativity stop you from being the best person you can be,” Sharon Ann wrote about the song on Instagram. “You’re better than that. RISE.”

The official video drops August 24, 2018, but here’s a sneak peek behind the scenes…

 

 

 

 

