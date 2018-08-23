Sneak Peek: Sharon Ann’s New Music Video For “Rise” Features Bizzle & Jonathan McReynolds! [PHOTOS]

via GospelGoodies.com:
Sharon Ann‘s working on a new music video for her song “Rise” and tapped Jonathan McReynolds, Bizzle and Golden Boi for a cameo.
Though it’s an inspirational song, it ironically reflects her rise from singing background for Tye Tribbett, Fred Hammond and more, to going solo and writing her own music.
“Don’t let ignorance, hate, drama, or negativity stop you from being the best person you can be,” Sharon Ann wrote about the song on Instagram. “You’re better than that. RISE.”
The official video drops August 24, 2018, but here’s a sneak peek behind the scenes…
🚨R.I.S.E ft. @bizzle drops THIS FRIDAY! I had to post this #bts man… @goldenboi_beats got this track 🔥 You couldn’t tell me I wasn’t “gangster” w/it that day 😎 @hiselectmedia got us right! #letsgo #Rise #newmusic #musicvideo ________ Don’t let ignorance, hate, drama, or negativity stop you from being the best person you can be. You’re better than that. RISE (above) #message ________ #goodvibes #riseup #positivevibes #inspiration #vibes #dope #fresh #musiclife #mylife #HISway
Yoooo! We Were Vibin 🔥 Shout out to the homie @crysluvvs for catching this #bts! Much love to everyone who came out to support! @hiselectmedia is the man! #Rise #NewMusic #Visual #Comingsoon _________ #Repost @crysluvvs with @get_repost ・・・ Just know that this video is as E P I C as the artist in it! @mzsharonann @bizzle @jonmcreynolds @goldenboi_beats and 🎥 by @hiselectmedia & @shotsbysosa • • • • • • #wewillrise #rise #godovermoney #bizzle #sharonann #makeroom #chh #texas #fun #funtimes #nikon #photography #family #melanin #kingdom #jesus Special thanks to my MVP’s @theedopeestred @teamjesusjoe @authentic_beauty93_ for coming to support! ✊🏾
