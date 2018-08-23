Black Moms Matter: The Worst Punishment Ever!

Ladies, what was the worst punishment you ever got? Do you punish your child the same way? Sherri got her last whooping ever at 16, and her dad had to take a break three times! She refused to cry, so he wouldn’t stop. She says that’s why she doesn’t whoop Jeffery. Kym, was caught smoking cigarettes with her brother and her mother made them smoke a whole pack! As crazy as that is, it worked! Kym hasn’t smoked since. Tell us your stories in the comments.

