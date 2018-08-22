Black Teen Assaulted By Man With Confederate Flag At Oregon Music Festival

Over the weekend at a Country Music Festival in Oregon, a black teenager was assaulted after expressing his dislike for the Confederate flag.

The Associated Press reports that , Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said that the Confederate flag wavers were driving through the camping area of the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville, Ore., flying their flag from a black pickup truck when the 18-year-old victim spoke out.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office:

“Deputies learned that a black Ford pick-up with three males was driving through the camping area, near Section O, waving a large Confederate flag. Before the Kid Rock concert, the victim who was walking in the area yelled something to the males about their flag because he did not like it. One male jumped out of the pick-up and he and the victim exchanged further name-calling. The suspect hit the victim several times and then drove off in the pick-up.”

According to KVAL, the suspect is described as a white man (no surprise there), in his late teens or early 20s with “dark hair … wearing jeans, a black muscle shirt with the sides cut, brown boots and a black cowboy hat.”

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Lebanon Community Hospital and released, reports KVAL.

Authorities are investigating whether the incident qualifies as a hate crime.

